The Ukrainian coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war confirmed that an exchange was planned on January 24, within the framework of which 65 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were to be transferred to Kyiv. The Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” reported this on January 27 on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that the military men listed on the exchange list were indeed being prepared to be received in their homeland as part of the exchange planned for January 24.

The headquarters clarifies that we are talking about a list published on Russian resources.

The Ukrainian side previously claimed that some of the prisoners on the list had already been exchanged, but they had not yet been presented to the public, it clarified “Gazeta.Ru”.

The plane crash occurred in the Belgorod region on the morning of January 24. The Russian Ministry of Defense called the incident a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime. On board the plane were six crew members, 65 Ukrainian prisoners for exchange and three Russian military personnel accompanying them. Everyone died. Later, the Investigative Committee reported that on fragments of the bodies of prisoners who died in the crash, they found tattoos characteristic of the Ukrainian military, including the Azov regiment.

Immediately after the incident, Ukrainian media stated that the plane was shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, later publications edited the materials, removing information about Kyiv’s responsibility for what happened. The main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that the country allegedly did not know who was on board the plane, while they confirmed that an exchange of prisoners of war was to take place between the parties that day.

Commenting on the situation with the downed plane, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on January 26 that he would ask the Investigative Committee to make public the details of the investigation into the incident as fully as possible, so that the residents of Ukraine would know about it.

Putin also noted that there is a number of evidence confirming Kyiv’s involvement in the plane crash. In particular, the fact that the attack on the aircraft took place with the help of air defense systems. Putin emphasized that Russian air defense systems, by definition, cannot strike their own aircraft thanks to the “friend or foe” system.