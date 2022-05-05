(Reuters) – Ukraine has received more than $12 billion in arms and financial aid since Russia’s invasion of the country began on February 24, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

Speaking at a high-profile donors’ conference in Warsaw alongside the leaders of Poland, Sweden, and the head of the European Commission, Shmyhal thanked them for their unwavering support for Ukraine throughout the war.

(Reporting by Max Hunder)

