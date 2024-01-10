The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposed to toughen penalties for violating military registration rules

The Ukrainian government has proposed toughening penalties for violations of military registration and mobilization rules. Bill published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposed to increase fines for violation of military registration rules 10 times – they will range from 8.5 to 17 thousand hryvnia. (approximately from 20 to 40 thousand rubles – approx. “Tapes.ru”).

Fines may be increased for violation of laws on defense, conscription and military service, mobilization training and mobilization. During a special period, the amount of the penalty can be up to 51 thousand hryvnia for citizens and up to 204 thousand hryvnia for officials.

The government also proposed to introduce criminal liability for refusal to undergo a medical examination and equate it to draft evasion during mobilization.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, called for speeding up the adoption of changes to the draft law on mobilization. “I think it is necessary to speed up the discussion procedure and come to certain decisions. And these decisions need to be made urgently,” he noted.