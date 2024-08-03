Zelensky’s office chief Yermak promised powerful strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory

The head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, promised powerful strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory. He published this statement on his Telegram-channel.

According to Yermak, Russia has “enough” goals for Ukraine. He added that Russia “doesn’t even know what it started.”

Earlier, Andriy Yermak called for a speedy end to the conflict. He called the most important expectation from the second peace summit the formation of prerequisites for ending hostilities. Advisor to the head of Zelensky’s office Mykhailo Podolyak also stated that Kyiv is ready to resume dialogue on peace based on international law.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that Ukraine, at the hands of the West, has been turning into a center for the spread of terrorism for ten years.