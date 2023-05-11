BBC: Zelensky says Armed Forces will need time to prepare for counteroffensive

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) is being postponed as the army will need more time to prepare. This was stated by the President of the Republic Volodymyr Zelensky in interview “BBC”.

According to him, Ukrainian troops still need armored vehicles, which are coming into the country in batches. He emphasized that with the available technical resources, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could move forward and achieve success, but risk losing a lot of manpower.

We will lose a lot of people. I think this is unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a little more time Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Without a plan

On May 9, Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov reported that the leadership of the republic had not yet approved the final plan for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Commenting on the forecasts of Western experts, he assured that there are no people who are aware of all the plans of Kyiv, and the final decision on the timing and directions of the counteroffensive will be made in Zelensky’s office.

Danilov clarified that the Ukrainian authorities are currently considering several options. According to him, they are under development and will be adopted depending on the circumstances.

Reasons for the transfer

According to a military political scientist, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Alexander Perendzhiev, one of the reasons for the postponement of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be a bargaining between Kiev and Washington on the issue of additional supplies of weapons. He suggested that Ukrainian forces needed American fighters and bombers, without which it would be too risky to launch a counteroffensive.

Ukraine considers itself, in a certain sense, underserved by the United States. And it’s not only about equipment, armored vehicles, although this, of course, is also about that, but also about the fact that the counteroffensive will not be successful if air supremacy continues to be maintained by Russia See also 3 categories of the most beautiful falcons competition in the «Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian» Alexander Perendzhievmilitary political scientist, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics

As another possible reason for postponing the counteroffensive, Perendzhiyev named preparations by Russia, in particular, preventive strikes against command posts, material and technical support, training and concentration centers for personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Russia has superiority in missile weapons and, accordingly, the ability to strike. Defense in depth, which makes a counteroffensive almost impossible and unpromising, ”the expert explained.

Projected dates

On May 9, Russian military blogger Yuri Kotenok, citing his data, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing to make a breakthrough in the special operation zone in the near future.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, made a similar forecast. At the same time, he pointed out that Ukrainian troops were regrouping in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv and “tearing the flanks” in the Artemivsk direction.

Russia’s reaction

Commenting on Zelensky’s statement about postponing the counteroffensive, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said that Moscow was aware of Kiev’s military plans and was ready to respond to any format of possible maneuvers.

Ukraine is not ready for a counteroffensive, it is waiting for other supplies. As you know, the US and the EU have decided on additional arms supplies. I think they are all links in the same chain. Vladimir DzhabarovFirst Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

According to him, Russia is ready for any military scenario in connection with the plans of the Ukrainian leadership and “is ready to strike back at any counteroffensive on any sector of the front.”