Ex-CIA employee Johnson: 20 thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were trapped near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) may fall into a trap near Avdiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) due to Russian offensive actions. This was stated by ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson.

According to him, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have already gone on the offensive, especially in this area. “They surrounded what appeared to be over twenty thousand Ukrainian troops,” Johnson said. According to the analyst, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has already been warned that the ability of the Ukrainian army to hold its positions will be greatly undermined within several months.

Larry Johnsonex-CIA analyst

Escalation around Gaza could reduce Western interest in Ukraine

Larry Johnson also noted that the conflict between Israel and Palestine only reduces the interest of Western countries in Ukraine and weakens its support. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are already experiencing a shortage of equipment and weapons.

Earlier, Johnson said that Vladimir Zelensky is afraid of the cessation of military support for Kyiv against the backdrop of events in Israel, to which Western allies have switched their attention. According to the analyst, Zelensky’s change of wardrobe shows how “afraid and nervous” he is in this situation.

Larry Johnsonex-CIA analyst

The strategic importance of Avdeevka for the Russian Armed Forces

The capture of Avdeevka will open the way to Kramatorsk and will allow the shelling of the DPR territory to cease. This was pointed out by retired colonel Viktor Litovkin.

In addition, control over the village of Avdeevka will make it possible to protect the residents of Donetsk, noted retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk. He explained that in this area there are artillery positions and batteries, with the help of which Donetsk is constantly being shelled. He also emphasized that Avdiivka is a stronghold that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been preparing for eight years.

Earlier, military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel Yuri Knutov called Marinka and Avdeevka important destinations for Russia. “Marinka and Avdeevka will help stop the shelling, and Kupyansk, its capture and encirclement, will allow us to move towards Kharkov in the future,” he said.