Hannes Niemeyer

Wuhledar is hard fought in the Ukraine war. The Russians are apparently losing a number of tanks on site – probably because of clever mine tactics used by Zelenskyj’s troops.

Kiev – The events in the Ukraine war hardly lose any of their drama. On many fronts, Ukraine is fighting the Russian army for every inch of its land. Especially in focus: Wuhledar. The small town in the south-west of Donetsk Oblast is a big topic of conversation at the moment. Not least because Vladimir Putin is said to have lost an entire elite brigade there. But also because a video recently spread rapidly that is supposed to show how the Ukrainian army scared a whole column of tanks. Behind this maneuver is said to be a new tactic that focuses on mines.

Wuhledar in the Ukraine war: Panzer video spreads – flight because of new Ukraine tactics?

The video shows the tanks coming under fire and a minefield in front of Wuhledar. Panic breaks out in the column, the vehicles flee. The recordings allegedly caused great upset in Russia. Military bloggers have already called for harsh consequences for those responsible for the embarrassment on the battlefield outside the small town.

Russia is said to have tried several times to take the small town – and always failed miserably. Because the Russian armed forces went into battle too casually? Possible. But also because Ukraine has come up with a good tactic to stop them. At least that’s what the magazine wants forbes recognized the new mining strategy of Zelenskyy’s people in the area.

Ukraine’s new mining strategy identified: the pattern behind it

The pattern of the attacks recently observed in the region: Russia sends a column of armored vehicles towards Wuhledar. The lead vehicle hits a mine and is destroyed. Unrest breaks out in the column. If you drive past the destroyed lead vehicle, you run the risk of catching a mine yourself. The crux: Even a retreat is dangerous, because mines could already be behind the column. But how?

In addition to the Soviet mines of the TM-62 type, the trigger for the destruction was above all the “Remote Anti-Armor” mine system, RAAM for short, of which the USA is said to have supplied 6000 units at the end of last year for support. This system is fired as an artillery shell from Ukrainian 155mm howitzers. Each floor contains nine mines. As the forbes-Magazine reports that the mines, which are equipped with a magnetic detonator, can be spread over a wide area if they are well aimed.

Destroyed Russian tanks near Wuhledar. They apparently fell victim to the Zelenskyi troops’ new mine tactics in the Ukraine war. © picture alliance/dpa/Ukrainian Armed Forces | Uncredited

Ukraine War: Mine tactics lead to great success – apparently several tanks destroyed

This means: If the column starts to move, the projectiles make it possible to distribute the mines both in front of and behind the column. The danger of a mine contact therefore exists both when the column advances further after an initial hit and when the tank column tries to retreat.

According to the magazine, the destructive power of the tactic is enormous. In any case, 30 or even more armored vehicles around Wuhledar are said to have been destroyed in just one day. The tactic is said to have been successful in the days that followed. According to Oleksij Dmytraschtschwskij, local spokesman for the Ukrainian military, the Russians in Wuhledar recently had to accept serious losses. In addition, a lot of military equipment, “including 36 tanks” was destroyed.

