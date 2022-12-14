Wednesday, December 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine has lost 20% of its population since February

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in World
0


close

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his visit to Bucha in April.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his visit to Bucha in April.

The war, which will be in its eleventh month this Christmas, has caused an exodus of millions of people.

20% of the population of Ukraine has left the country since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24as stated on Wednesday by the Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian Rada, Dmytro Lubinets.

See also  'It was a dialogue of the deaf': Russia after meeting with the United Kingdom

(Furthermore: On video: Ukrainian war tank blew up enemy vehicle face to face)

In an appearance before the press, the president of the Parliament’s Human Rights commission pointed out that some 7,900,000 citizens of the approximately 41 million inhabitants that Ukraine had at the end of last year have fled the country.

“Seven million and nine hundred thousand people have left the country seeking refuge abroad, this represents 20% of the population of our country,” he said.

In addition, 4,900,000 Ukrainians have been internally displaced as a result of the hostilities, of whom an estimated one-third are retirees and people with disabilities, he added.

(Also: kyiv dawns with a new Russian attack with drones and Zelenski confirms it)

Despite the growing number of refugees and displaced persons, Lubinets said that at least 13 million people continue to live in territories under Russian occupation or in areas where heavy fighting is taking place.

EFE

More news

Peru: state of emergency declared throughout the country for 30 days

Colombian tried to slit a man’s throat with a razor blade in Spain

See also  War drums in Ukraine

Despite the reduction in inflation, the US will raise its interest rates again

Texas: emergency in El Paso after arrival of caravan with 1,500 migrants

European Parliament dismisses Eva Kaili as vice president after her imputation

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Ukraine #lost #population #February

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Twitter | Twitter suspended the user account of the student who tormented Elon Musk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result