Ukraine has lost 20% of its population since February

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his visit to Bucha in April.
The war, which will be in its eleventh month this Christmas, has caused an exodus of millions of people.
The war, which will be in its eleventh month this Christmas, has caused an exodus of millions of people.
December 14, 2022, 02:39 PM
20% of the population of Ukraine has left the country since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24as stated on Wednesday by the Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian Rada, Dmytro Lubinets.
In an appearance before the press, the president of the Parliament’s Human Rights commission pointed out that some 7,900,000 citizens of the approximately 41 million inhabitants that Ukraine had at the end of last year have fled the country.
“Seven million and nine hundred thousand people have left the country seeking refuge abroad, this represents 20% of the population of our country,” he said.
In addition, 4,900,000 Ukrainians have been internally displaced as a result of the hostilities, of whom an estimated one-third are retirees and people with disabilities, he added.
Despite the growing number of refugees and displaced persons, Lubinets said that at least 13 million people continue to live in territories under Russian occupation or in areas where heavy fighting is taking place.
EFE
