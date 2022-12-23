Daily Beast: Ukraine has launched a program of psychological support for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine is launching a psychological training program for military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to combat fear, anxiety and nervous breakdowns at the front. About it writes Daily Beast.

“Many people who had no military experience joined the army. They have neither military nor psychological training, and therefore they have very low stress resistance, ”Ukrainian military psychologist Rodion Grigoryan, who is responsible for this program, said in an interview with an American publication.

According to Grigoryan, at the front he personally had to deal with the problem of low stress resistance of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The psychologist himself went to fight as a volunteer as a fighter of the territorial defense of Ukraine back in February, the author of the material notes.

Grigoryan emphasizes that even experienced veterans who have real combat experience and are currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line face chronic fear and panic.

The Daily Beast points out that such a program could help Ukraine in the long run. Psychological support for soldiers who return home after the end of hostilities can be a preventive measure for the development of post-traumatic syndrome (PTSD).

“If you are not going to solve the psychological problems of soldiers, then you will get people with depression and PTSD, people who abuse substances,” King’s College London professor Neil Greenberg told the Daily Beast.

