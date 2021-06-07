Former Minister of Economy of Ukraine Viktor Suslov explained the failure in the fight against the Russian gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2”. He expressed his opinion on the First Independent TV channel, reports RIA News…

According to the former politician, Ukraine was unable to resist the construction of the pipeline due to the inability of the country’s leadership to competently build a policy to preserve transit.

Suslov recalled that the construction of the gas pipeline is financed in particular by European companies, therefore Germany is interested in completing the project. “Moreover, it turns it into a hub, a gas distribution center in Europe, and all these functions are, in fact, taken away from Ukraine,” he explained.

The former minister noted that in this regard, some Ukrainian officials allow themselves anti-European statements, but such statements, according to him, are inappropriate.

Earlier, the head of the Austrian company OMV AG, Rainer Seele, advised Ukraine to offer Gazprom attractive conditions for gas transit to Europe instead of interfering in the construction of Nord Stream 2. He is sure that Kiev should not interfere with Nord Stream 2 without entering into fair competition. If Ukraine makes an attractive offer to Gazprom and promises transit capacities on favorable terms, then the Russian transnational energy company will certainly consider it.

By now, Nord Stream 2 is 95 percent complete. Initially, the launch was scheduled for late 2019, but due to US sanctions, the launch date had to be postponed several times.