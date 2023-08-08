One of the notable aspects of the Ukrainian war was the intense and bloody artillery fighting between the two sides, and the Kiev forces were expending ammunition at an extremely high rate, both in defense and during their constant counterattack.

American plan to reduce the burden

Washington is ramping up production of conventional 155mm munitions and plans to make hundreds of thousands more each year as part of a multi-pronged effort to modernize and strengthen its defense industrial base, a senior US military official said this week.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has resorted to alternative and temporary solutions to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient ammunition to conduct offensive operations as well as protect its supplies of ammunition, such as the decision to provide Kiev with lethal cluster munitions last month.

Currently, the US manufactures up to 24,000 155mm rounds per month, which is already higher than before the war.

The goal is then to expand to more than 80,000 shells per month over the next year, which would be a huge jump over current production levels.

Challenges of increasing production levels

Inventory enhancement is not without challenges as the US must establish new manufacturing lines.

“In any conflict there is a huge demand for vital resources like artillery ammunition,” said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisitions and Logistics Douglas Bush.

He pointed out that it is important to increase the production of 155 mm shells in the first place to support Ukraine and replenish local stocks, and the United States also expects to increase requests from allied countries to ensure their ability to adequately defend themselves.

“Between supporting Ukraine, replenishing our resources, and supporting other countries, we expect to use that capability. That’s the general reason we’re doing it,” he added.

The United States has already allocated more than $43 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war last year.

This includes more than two million 155mm artillery rounds and nearly 200 howitzers.

And Kiev strengthens its presence in the battles through Western aid from weapons such as air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, cruise missiles, drones, and armored vehicles.