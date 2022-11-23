Ukrenergo, operator of Ukraine’s electricity distribution network, reported emergency power cuts across the country to avoid serious accidents due to the bombing carried out by Russia on Wednesday (23) in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“The missile attack continues, but there are already impacts on energy infrastructure facilities. Emergency outages are taking place in all regions,” Ukrenergo said in a Facebook message.

The operator added that “this is a necessary measure to protect the electrical network against further technological accidents and to maintain the operation of the electrical system”.

According to the statement, repair teams, together with State Emergency Service units, would start repairing the damage immediately after the end of the air alert.

However, due to snow and freezing rain falling in some regions, restoration work on damaged facilities may take longer.

In addition, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported that due to the bombings, the entire city had its water supply cut off.

In a Telegram message, he said experts from the Kyivvodokanal municipal company were working to restore supplies as quickly as possible, and advised residents to stockpile water as a precaution.

At least three people were killed and six injured in Russian bombings in Kyiv on Wednesday, the Military Administration of the Ukrainian capital said on its account on the messaging platform Telegram.

After the bombing, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that “Russia welcomes its recognition as a terrorist state with a new wave of missile terror against the Ukrainian capital and other cities.”

“It should be clear to those who still had doubts: Russia must be recognized as a terrorist state all over the world, and Ukraine must obtain all necessary air defense systems as soon as possible,” he added.

Kuleba referred to the declaration by the European Parliament that Russia is a State sponsor of terrorism in view of its “deliberate attacks and atrocities committed against the Ukrainian population”.

Andriy Yermak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, also linked the Russian attack to the European Parliament’s stance against Moscow.

“The European Parliament has recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that uses the means of terrorism. Terrorists immediately confirm that they are terrorists,” he wrote on social media.

According to local media, explosions were also heard in other parts of the Kyiv region and in several cities in Ukraine, including Kremenchug, Vinnitsia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv.