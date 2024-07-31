Medvedchuk: Zelensky decided to mobilize men over 60

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to mobilize a number of categories of citizens who have a deferment, including men over 60. This was announced by the former leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, in an interview TASS.

“Zelensky has entered into a war not only with his own people, but also with common sense in general. Therefore, we can expect from him not only a reduction in the conscription threshold to 18 years, but also the conscription of women and, importantly, men over 60 years old. Moreover, this issue is currently being resolved,” Medvedchuk said.

According to him, corrupt officials in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) consider the conflict as a business, and “turning the country into a cemetery” does not interest them. The politician also emphasized that even in Nazi Germany, during mobilization, people were not caught on the streets, as is now happening in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military stated that the mobilization carried out in the country did not lead to a significant strengthening of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One of the reasons for this, they said, was the unpreparedness of the arriving soldiers for combat operations.