Bloomberg: Ukraine Wants India to Moderate Negotiations with Russia

The official authorities in Kyiv want to see India as a moderator in negotiations with Russia during the upcoming international peace conference, according to the Ukrainian ambassador to New Delhi, Alexander Polischuk reports Bloomberg.

According to Polischuk, India should not be content with the role of “postman conveying messages between Ukraine and Russia”, but should play a more “active role” in the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

At the same time, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has previously stated that New Delhi is not interested in this role. “For us, it is not a question of process or being seen to do something. What is important to us is the reality of the conflict that is happening today,” he explained.

On September 10, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that negotiations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine should be held with the participation of Moscow and Kyiv. According to him, the process of negotiations cannot be such that all parties take a position and then tell Russia that this is a “collective position.”