Ukraine runs the risk of being left without gas transit, but there is a way not to negotiate with Gazprom and “defeat” the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Olena Zerkal in an article for the publication “European Pravda”, published on September 18.

“First, it is necessary to protect consumers from possible transit stops. And also to provide the necessary volume of gas for the heating season in our underground storage facilities, ”she wrote.

In addition, Zerkal believes, it is necessary to include Ukraine in the same European “risk group” with Germany, Slovakia and Poland. Such a group is a mechanism specially developed in the EU to prevent gas crises.

According to the deputy minister, it is necessary to unite with other countries and prove that Gazprom is allegedly abusing the monopoly on gas supplies and deprive it of this opportunity.

“And here it is important to stop hoping that someone can save us, and concentrate on a simple task: to make Nord Stream 2 meet all the requirements of the EU’s third energy package. These are European rules that will break Gazprom’s monopoly in gas supplies, ”Zerkal is convinced.

On September 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order on the creation of a working group to neutralize the risks from the launch of SP-2. The document notes that the construction of the SP-2 contains “direct threats to the national security of the country and the security of the entire region.”

On the same day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the country intends to continue “friendly” pressure on partners in connection with the need for guarantees for the country after the commissioning of the Russian gas pipeline “Nord Stream – 2”.

On September 10, Gazprom reported that the construction of the gas pipeline was fully completed. In turn, the company – the operator of the Nord Stream 2 AG pipeline, said that commissioning work will begin at SP-2 in order to put the facility into operation by the end of the year.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed.