In Kyiv, police began detaining people for not updating their military registration data

In Kyiv, men liable for military service have begun to be detained for not updating their military registration data. This was reported by Strana.ua in its Telegram-channel.

The video shows the moment a man was detained in the Nivka area of ​​the Ukrainian capital by three police officers. The law enforcement officers tried to take the man away under the pretext of checking his current information.

Eyewitnesses stood up for the man and suggested that the police check his military registration documents on the spot. “I am not a TCC (territorial recruitment center, the equivalent of a military registration and enlistment office in Ukraine — note from “Lenta.ru”), to take data! ” the policeman objected.

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards allowed the presence of military commissars at checkpoints. At the same time, the State Border Service of Ukraine denied distributing summonses at border checkpoints.