IMF urges Kyiv to amend Customs Code to combat corruption

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has put forward new requirements for Ukraine to combat corruption. He demanded that Kyiv amend the Customs Code, reports Bloomberg, citing the updated IMF memorandum.

The document states that Kyiv needs to bring its customs operations into line with European Union legislation and introduce a transparent merit-based recruitment process.

In addition, the memorandum provides for the first-ever external audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to be carried out by the end of September by independent auditors selected by international partners.

“The external audit of NABU should be completed as soon as possible, and its results should be used to improve the accountability and effectiveness of the bureau,” the IMF said.

Kyiv is also ordered to optimize tax breaks, mobilize domestic revenues, carry out careful liberalization of foreign exchange controls and continue to ease monetary policy.

Earlier, the IMF warned the West against using income from Russian assets.