The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Utilities (NKREKU) has banned the import of electricity from Belarus and Russia until October 1. This was announced on Wednesday by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the European Solidarity faction Alexey Goncharenko in his Telegram channel…

The first time a supply ban was introduced in April 2020. However, from January 1, 2021, due to problems with generation, NEURC canceled the norm that gave it the right to cancel the auctions for the purchase of energy. This decision allowed traders to return to supplies from neighboring countries. Imports from Belarus resumed on January 3, and from Russia on February 1.

Later, the acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko (currently head of Naftogaz) said that even if Kiev opposes energy contracts with Moscow and Minsk, he cannot deny critical dependence on them.

He also said that in order to refuse electricity from Russia, Ukraine must repair the infrastructure at thermal blocks and nuclear power plants. To do this requires systemic legislative solutions, he added. Vitrenko also noted that it is necessary to disconnect Ukraine from the energy system of Russia and Belarus, and then join it to the European system.