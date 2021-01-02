The Kharkiv pharmaceutical company “Biolek” has submitted an application to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health for registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”. This was announced by Viktor Medvedchuk, Chairman of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform – For Life Party, 112 Ukraine reports.

“Sputnik V is the only vaccine developed by <...> gave permission for the transfer of technology and the transfer of a cell line for the production of vaccines to the Ukrainian enterprise, ”Medvedchuk said. According to him, such a transfer can be carried out within two weeks, and the production of a vaccine can be organized within three to six months.

The politician recalled that clinical studies of Sputnik V “were conducted on tens of thousands of volunteers and proved its safety and effectiveness – more than 95 percent.” In addition, the vaccine can be used for people over 60 years of age. The use of this drug has already been approved in Serbia, Argentina and Belarus; it is ready to be produced in South Korea, China, India, Brazil and Kazakhstan, Medvedchuk noted.

“The refusal of the authorities or any obstruction of the legal procedure for registering the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine in Ukraine will indicate the criminal intention of the authorities to deprive Ukrainian citizens of the right to receive medical protection from the coronavirus, this plague of the 21st century,” he stressed.

At the end of December, a petition appeared on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking him to buy the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The Ukrainians demanded to inoculate everyone with it. Since December 30, the petition has received 138 votes out of 25 thousand required.

Earlier in December, the Ukrainian authorities abandoned the Russian vaccine.