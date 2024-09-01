“Strana.ua”: Having lost Pokrovsk, Ukraine will lose its source of coking coal

Ukraine faces serious economic problems if the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, allows the loss of Pokrovsk, which is an important city for Ukrainian metallurgy as it is the only source of coking coal, reports publication “Strana.ua”.

It is noted that since the beginning of August, the Russian Armed Forces have moved seven kilometers closer to the city, reducing the distance from their forward positions to the outskirts of the city to less than 10 kilometers.

“On the one hand, Russia’s pressure in this direction is connected with Moscow’s previously announced strategic goal of reaching the administrative borders of the Donetsk region; on the other hand, the Russian Federation is also pursuing economic goals,” the article says.

The publication emphasizes that Kyiv risks facing difficulties in delivering coal due to complex logistics and high prices.