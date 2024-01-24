The Ukrainian Defense Ministry expects weapons from the West in 2024 that “don’t exist yet”

In 2024, Ukraine will receive weapons from Western partners that do not yet exist, said Illarion Pavlyuk, head of the press and information department of the country’s Ministry of Defense.

During the regular meeting in the Ramstein format, issues of increasing the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine were discussed separately. As Pavlyuk stated, “our partners fully understand that we need these weapons.” The parties also discussed the adaptation of Western-style anti-aircraft missiles to Soviet launch platforms at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and increasing capabilities to increase the production of ammunition and artillery systems.

Finally, Pavlyuk announced the supply of fundamentally “new weapons that will help hit logistics hubs.” He did not provide any details. The group meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

It was a productive meeting, after which I would like to say "put aside panic" to all those who are raising sentiments about the loss of support for Ukraine Illarion PavlyukHead of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukraine called on allies to increase military assistance

As stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, the constant support of partners is extremely important for the republic. He called the number of weapons an important factor. A sufficient number of equipment, ammunition and spare parts is crucial for holding the front line, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense indicated. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, asked the leaders of the European Union countries to supply more modern and long-range weapons. He considered the next six months “largely decisive.”

Earlier in January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba shared that Kyiv was expecting new help from the United States “any day.” “We have received assurances that help is on the way,” he said.

Biden called refusal to help Ukraine a threat to peace

American leader Joe Biden, following a meeting with Congress, said that the lack of agreement on the issue of allocating the next aid package to Ukraine jeopardizes US national security and could harm NATO and the whole world. In this regard, the head of state called for the allocation of funds to support Kyiv as quickly as possible, thus sending a signal to the allies, the White House indicated.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that the US Congress, despite differences, will be able to approve a new aid package to Ukraine. Stoltenberg believes that this needs to be done as soon as possible.

On January 12, White House spokesman John Kirby said that the United States had stopped supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine because Washington no longer had budgetary funds for this program. Kirby said that the further fate of aid to Kyiv depends on the decision of Congress.