Ukrainian Defense Ministry: Mobilization Increases Conscription Rates in the Ukrainian Armed Forces by 2.5 Times

The new law on mobilization has increased the conscription rate into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by two and a half times, the Telegraf publication reported stated Press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

«[Принятие закона о мобилизации] allowed us to increase the rate of conscription of military personnel for military service during mobilization by 2.5 times compared to the first quarter of this year,” the publication quotes the Defense Ministry’s letter.

The department added that the current rate of conscription allows the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out timely rotation, create reserves and complete the staffing of military units.

Earlier, Ukraine decided to launch a program of economic reservation from mobilization. According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, it could start working in October-November 2024.