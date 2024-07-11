Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Air Defense Systems Are Never Enough

Kyiv always needs air defense systems (ADS), stated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on CNN.

“Air defense is never enough. The more you have, the better,” he said. The minister also called for faster deliveries of the Patriot systems promised by the United States.

Earlier, Kuleba announced the delivery of F-16 fighters from NATO countries. He noted that he could not yet share the route by which the planes would be delivered to Ukraine. However, they would soon appear in the skies over the country, the minister added.