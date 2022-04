Ukraine has already filled out the form to be recognized as an aspiring country to the European Union (EU), reported the Ukrinform portal, citing sources close to the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. The filling followed the steps and deadlines set by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Kiev this month.

The delivery of the form was formalized by the Ukrainian president himself, in a meeting with the EU ambassador in the country, Matti Maasikas. Zelensky stressed at the meeting that Ukraine’s entry into the EU “represents the aspirations for which the people are fighting”, according to the portal.

Ukraine’s leader said the move towards the bloc “comes at a very tragic time, in which many Ukrainians are losing their lives for their ideals”. In Zelensky’s words, the aim is “to be part of Europe, among equals”.

Maasikas assured the Ukrainian president that “everyone in the EU feels the importance and significance” of this step, amid Ukraine’s “difficult situation”. “In extraordinary times it is necessary to take extraordinary steps at an extraordinary speed”, commented the EU representative, in a post on Twitter.

Ukrainian authorities expect “a positive response” to the request from Brussels, according to the presidential sources mentioned to the news portal. Kiev believes that the request will be addressed at the next EU summit, between 23 and 24 June, and that the bloc’s aspirant status will be recognized.