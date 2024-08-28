Rada deputy Rakhmanin admitted the loss of Ukrainian territories in the near future

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense Serhiy Rakhmanin stated that Ukraine could lose control over even more territories. He said this spoke out in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

“In the coming year, we will not reach the borders of 1991. We will not. Let’s say that our risks of territorial losses in the near future are much higher,” he admitted.