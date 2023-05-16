The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Budanov confirmed the involvement of Kyiv in the bombings of famous Russians

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, confirmed that the agency was involved in the bombings of Russian media persons. He spoke about this in an interview with Ukrainian blogger Sergei Ivanov, reports TASS.

A lot of people have already been taken. There are such media, public cases that become public Kirill BudanovHead of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The official neither confirmed nor denied the involvement in the assassination attempt on the writer Zakhar Prilepin, noting that he could not comment on such information.

Earlier, Kirill Budanov said that the Ukrainian special services “have killed and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world until the complete victory of Ukraine.”

Assassination attempt on Zakhar Prilepin

On May 6, the Audi Q7 car, in which the writer Zakhar Prilepin was traveling, was blown up in the village of Pionerskoye, located 30 kilometers from the town of Bor in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

His daughter was also traveling with the writer, but the girl got out of the car earlier. After a stop, after about 100 meters of the way, an explosion occurred, as a result of which the driver of the car died.

The writer was injured in both legs. Currently, his condition has stabilized, he underwent surgery and is in the intensive care unit.

Related materials:

The Investigative Committee of Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack. According to the agency, two TM-62-M anti-tank mines of the 1960s model were laid along the route of the vehicle, one of which was activated.

On May 8, the court arrested Alexander Permyakov, accused of the attempt. The man pleaded guilty and stated that he was recruited by one of the Ukrainian special services several years ago. Preparing for the assassination attempt, he began to follow the writer, and then laid mines along the route of his car.

The murder of Vladlen Tatarsky

Voenkor Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) died on April 2 in an explosion in the St. Petersburg cafe Street Food Bar No. 1, where his creative evening was held. In addition to him, another 40 people were injured of varying severity. The incident was classified as a terrorist attack.

The explosive device was in a figurine brought to the event by a former activist of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK founded by him is included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) Daria Trepova. During interrogation, the girl admitted that she met an activist online who suggested that she move to Kyiv and become an editor of a media resource, but first she had to undergo an “internship”. One of the tasks was the transfer of the statuette to Vladlen Tatarsky. At the same time, Daria Trepova claims that she did not know about the bomb planted in the gift.

According to the FSB, the girl had an accomplice – a citizen of Ukraine Yuriy Denisov. The young man arrived in Moscow in February 2023 from Kyiv via Latvia. For several months, he collected information about the military correspondent.

Responsibility for the assassination of Vladlen Tatarsky was later claimed by the “National Republican Army” (NRA). Representatives of the organization claim that they are not associated with any foreign structures or special services. They also claimed involvement in other terrorist attacks that took place in Russia. Members of the NRA call their goal the destruction of power in the country through terrorism.

Murder of Daria Dugina

The car Toyota Land Cruiser, in which the journalist Daria Dugina was, was blown up on August 20, 2022 on Mozhaisk highway in the Moscow region. The daughter of the famous philosopher Alexander Dugin was returning from the Tradition festival in a car in which her father was supposed to drive.

Later, the FSB said that the Ukrainian special services were behind the explosion of the SUV. The fighter of the Azov brigade became the direct perpetrator of the murder (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) Natalya Vovk, who followed the journalist and rented an apartment in her house. It is assumed that the bomb, the power of which was about 400 grams of TNT, she laid under the car of Daria Dugina in the parking lot of the festival “Tradition”. The explosive device was detonated remotely.

Related materials:

Later, Natalia Vovk and her accomplice Bogdan Tsyganenko fled to Estonia. The Russian special services put the suspect in the murder of Dugina on the international wanted list. In addition, she will be taken into custody for two months from the moment of detention in Russia or extradition.

Two more accomplices who helped Natalya Vovk forge documents for the car in which she entered Russia were sentenced by the court to three years and six months in prison.

American intelligence reported that the murder of Daria Dugina, without the knowledge of the United States, was organized by the Ukrainian special services. Sources of The New York Times (NYT) claim that US intelligence agencies would have tried to dissuade Ukraine from carrying out the operation if they had known about it in advance.