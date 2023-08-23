Export of oil via the Black Sea will cost Russia more due to “military risks”

Companies that insure the transportation of Russian oil across the Black Sea have notified charterers of ships of an increase in the premium for “war risk” due to the continuation of hostilities. This will increase Russia’s overall spending on fuel exports, which have already risen so much since the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. The fact that deliveries may become problematic for Moscow, writes Reuters.

Traders said the war risk premium (an additional payment to compensate for taking on additional, optional risk) was raised from 1 percent of the value of the cargo to 1.2-1.25 percent. Now each flight will rise in price by $200,000 for one Suezmax-type tanker (up to 200,000 tons of oil) if Russian fuel is delivered to India.

The total cost of the premium will be almost $1 million per tanker. The agency notes that at the height of the crisis and sanctions, Russian companies were paying up to $20 million for transportation and freight per vessel, more than a third of the value of each cargo.

The premium increase affected only tankers with Russian oil and oil products. At the same time, the surcharge on cargoes of Kazakh fuel remains at the same level. One of the traders explained that this is due to the fact that Russian oil supplies are associated with higher risks than the cargoes of other suppliers. However, in his opinion, in the current situation, insurers have the right to raise prices for everyone who works in Russian Black Sea ports.

Anxiety in the oil market intensified after statements economic adviser to the President of Ukraine Oleg Ustenko. He said that all Russian ships navigating the Black Sea are valid military targets for Kyiv. So, according to him, Ukraine will react to the disruption of the grain deal because of Russia and a series of missile attacks on Ukrainian agricultural warehouses and ports.

Experts from the Institute of International Finance suggested that against this background, discounts on the main export grade of Russian oil Urals to the reference brand Brent may increase again. Analysts are convinced that threats from Ukraine will hurt Russia’s revenues only if they do not provoke an increase in world oil prices.