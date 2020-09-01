Ukraine in 2020 has a record gas supply. The volume of fuel in underground gas storages (UGS) has already exceeded 24 billion cubic meters, said the head of the Ukrainian “Naftogaz” Andriy Kobolev on the air of the TV channel “Ukraine 24”…

According to a top manager of the company, by the end of the year the volume of gas in storage facilities may increase further and reach 27-28 billion cubic meters. Ukrtransgaz previously expected that 25.5-26.5 billion cubic meters of fuel would have been accumulated in Ukrainian underground storage facilities by the beginning of the heating season.

In total, there are 12 Ukrtransgaz underground storage facilities on the territory of Ukraine. The latter is 100 percent owned by Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Ukraine suspended the purchase of gas from Russia at the end of 2015 after the events in Crimea and Donbas. Kiev does not plan to resume purchases until Moscow offers competitive prices and conditions, Kobolev said earlier.