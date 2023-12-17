Home page politics

High losses and the impending end of US military aid: The situation is currently bad for Ukraine in the fight against Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyj is struggling.

Kiev – 42-year-old Ruslan is said to be another victim of the Ukraine war. Vassili Golod, studio manager of ARD in Kiev, shared a video on

Ukraine war: Difficult situation for Kiev's armed forces – US aid wavers

Ruslan leaves behind two children and a wife, while the losses in the Russian army are also devastating. This has been the case since Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin gave the order for the attack on Ukraine, which violated international law, on February 24, 2022.

Nevertheless, the situation in the Ukraine war is currently difficult to bad. More and more reports indicate this – such as an analysis by the CNN news website. In addition to significant losses for the Ukrainian armed forces, the main reason for the skeptical forecast in this case is the impending end of US military aid.

President of Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Zelensky has had a truly miserable week,” writes security correspondent Nick Paton Walsh in his analysis of the current situation in the Ukraine war. Kiev faces cruise missile attacks almost nightly in winter, the report said. If the USA stops its military aid (for now), air defense could be the first to be affected, the journalist analyzes. On top of that.

Ukraine War: “Daring advance across the Dnipro” with “immense losses”

The counter-offensive in the Ukraine war was ultimately unsuccessful in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian units advanced into parts of the city in Avdiivka, and the “daring advance across the Dnipro River” cost the Ukrainians “immense losses,” Paton Walsh writes.

Ukraine Head of State: President Volodymyr Zelensky Current residents: 36.7 million Refugees because of the war: 7.9 million Capital city: Kyiv (around 2.8 million inhabitants) Area: 603,700 km² Limits with: Poland, Belarus, Russia, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia

And there, in the southern Kherson Oblast, there are supply problems for those troops who have to hold their positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro under “gloomy prospects”. Significantly, a Ukrainian soldier from this sector of the front recently sharply criticized the government and the general staff in an interview with the BBC.

Kiev's army has significant problems in the Dnipro Ukraine War

“Several brigades should be stationed here, not individual companies – we simply don't have enough men,” he said of the military situation in the southern delta of the huge river, according to the British broadcaster's news website. “We paid for a lot of our equipment ourselves – buying generators, power banks and warm clothing. Now that the frost is coming, it will only get worse – the real situation will be covered up, so no one will change anything,” he said.

“The entire river crossing is under constant fire. I have seen boats with my comrades on board simply disappear into the water after being hit.”

Heavy losses in the Ukraine war: Russia's pressure on Avdiivka is growing

The pressure on the Ukrainian armed forces is also intense near Avdiivka. “They attack all the time. We are losing a lot of soldiers. You no longer have the strength to fight them. They are shelling us with artillery and drones,” a wounded soldier described to ZDF during his treatment behind the front lines in eastern Donbass.

Many soldiers are said to be so exhausted that their wives recently repeatedly demonstrated in Kiev for their demobilization in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine War: Many Ukrainian soldiers are exhausted from fighting against Russia's army

A point has been reached “at which large parts of the Ukrainian troops are definitely exhausted. There is hardly any possibility of rotation; on days, troop units are only up to 60 percent full. “That’s an incredibly big burden,” explained military expert Prof. Carlo Masala from the University of the Bundeswehr in Munich to ZDF’s “heute journal”.

Heavy losses against Russia: A Ukrainian woman walks with her child through the "Lychakiv" military cemetery in Lviv.

It is precisely in this situation that $81 billion in military aid from the United States is at stake. The Republicans have been blocking this in Congress in Washington for weeks. The Ukrainians would therefore also blame the Americans and the European Union (EU) for their current problems, writes Paton Walsh for CNN. Related: An unnamed US security official told the same American broadcaster: “Without us, Ukraine will certainly fail.” The bad news continues.

Ukraine war: Is military aid from Great Britain also wavering?

Like the British one telegraph reports, Britain's support for Ukraine could also weaken under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the coming year. At least Germany recently promised the Ukrainians a (further) 1.3 billion euro military package – which includes, among other things, four more Iris T-SLM air defense systems and 160,000 NATO caliber 155 millimeter artillery shells by the end of 2024. And yet the worries continue the Ukrainians are getting bigger after months of losses. (pm)