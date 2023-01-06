Ukraine will receive a series of combat vehicles from Western allies, but the wait in Kiev is still for heavy American and German tanks.

The United States and Germany are going to send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The Americans supply Bradleys and the Germans supply Marders. Earlier this week, France reported that it is sending AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine. According to military sources in Washington, the decision to send modern infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine is very likely the last step before even more powerful Western vehicles will be delivered. They could play a decisive role on the battlefield.

These are Germany’s Leopard tanks and the US Army’s advanced M1 Abrams. So far, both Berlin and Washington are very reluctant to do so because it would fall very badly in Moscow – after the American Himars missile systems had previously had a lot of impact on the battlefield, to the detriment of Russia.

In Washington, President Biden's entourage – despite the latest combat vehicle deliveries – still remains "anxious" not to provoke Moscow too much by also shipping the superior M1 to Ukraine, the magazine says Politics. Last weekend, a temporary Russian barracks in Donetsk was wiped out by US Himars precision guns. Russia is still mourning the hundreds of soldiers who may have died.

More mobile, more accurate and longer range

On the battlefield, heavy Western tanks – unlike less powerful combat vehicles that are now being delivered – can make mincemeat of the tanks the Russians throw into battle, experts say. Leopards and Abrams are more mobile, more accurate and also have a longer range. In addition, they are also more effective at protecting advancing troops than the older tanks and even more effective than the western infantry fighting vehicles that have now been delivered, according to military bloggers.

Ukrainian president Zelensky – who daily mourns many fallen soldiers in the liberation of occupied territories – knows this better than anyone. “There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks,” he said recently.

Some American experts do put forward that reason: the requested M1s are complicated weapons and require so much training and logistical support that Ukraine might even have more hindrance than benefit from them. An M1 tank division guzzles about 600,000 liters of fuel every day. That alone is a logistical challenge that could potentially slow down the movement of Ukrainian troops, an anonymous defense official said in Politics.

The logistical requirements of the Bradley are much less onerous than those of, say, an M1. “Our M1s would be a logistical burden that we [Oekraïne] would not want to impose until they and we were sure they were ready,” said a former US general.

The US is said to have already sent more than 2,000 combat vehicles to Ukraine. Germans and Americans will now first train Ukrainian soldiers with the Bradleys and Marders. The US has been using the Bradleys since the 1980s and has thousands of them. “The Brad is NOT a tank, but it could be a tank killer,” tweeted retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, former commander in chief of the US military in Europe.

Antiaircraft

The latest support package also includes radar-guided Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles for the first time, which can be launched from sea or land to intercept aircraft or cruise missiles. Through some improvisation, Ukrainian soldiers have succeeded in adapting existing Soviet-era BUK installations to now be able to enter the Sea Sparrow, US media report.

Until now, Taiwan has been the only country to use the ground-launched version of the missiles, while the US and multiple allied navies use the ship-mounted version. Following the example of the US, Germany is also supplying a Patriot system that can shoot missiles and aircraft out of the sky at high altitudes.

