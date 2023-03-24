Coordinating headquarters of Ukraine announced the unilateral transfer of seriously wounded prisoners to the Russian Federation

Ukraine unilaterally handed over seriously wounded prisoners of war to Russia, reported the coordinating headquarters of Kyiv for the treatment of prisoners in Telegram.

They noted that they handed over those military men whose condition allowed them to be transported. The Ukrainian side stated that it did this without any conditions and that it was about repatriation, not about exchange. The headquarters indicated that by doing so they comply with the articles of the Geneva Convention.

The transfer took place with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In early March, after negotiations, 90 Russian soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity. The released servicemen were to be taken to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.