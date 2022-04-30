Ukrainian war, Russia fired on two buses that brought dozens of people to safety from Popasna. Lost contact with the drivers. This was announced by the head of the military-civil administration of the city, Nikolay Khanatov. “Yesterday we evacuated 31 people from Popasna – he explained – but there were still many others, so we sent two more buses to the city. It is known that they reached the village and ended up under enemy fire. We are not able to. communicate with the people on board “.

Read also

“The Russians attack Rubizhne and Popasna: yesterday two schools and twenty houses were destroyed”, said the governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, on Telegram, publishing photos of the buildings damaged by the attacks. “On the last day 16 massive artillery attacks hit the cities and villages of the Luhansk region”, continued Gaidai, also reporting “dozens of fires every day in abandoned houses, with damage caused by the spread of the flames”.

In addition to the houses, “yesterday morning the Russian army fired on the school building in the new districts of Severodonetsk and there was a fire in the offices. Later it became known about the damage suffered by another school in the city,” said the governor. “According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the enemy continues its offensive in Severodonetsk, where it is trying to complete the capture of Rubizhne and in the Popasnyansky directions (in the direction of Kalinovo and Popasna), but it is unsuccessful,” added Gaidai , reporting that “fourteen enemy attacks were repelled in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in the past 24 hours”, that “eleven tanks, seven artillery systems, twenty-eight armored vehicles and fourteen vehicles were destroyed” and that “the defense units aircraft shot down one plane and seven unmanned aerial vehicles “.

As for the victims, “a 70-year-old man died last night in Loskutivka, near Lysychansk” and “the number of victims of the bombing of the Mountain Community, which the Russians inflicted yesterday during the day, is still unknown”. In Horsky and Orikhovo, where “15 houses were destroyed by the enemy”, “operations are still underway to identify any wounded and dead”.