The magnitude of the nuclear threat posed by the invasion of Ukraine is unprecedented. Greenpeace International denounces this on the basis of the new mapping and technical analysis carried out with data from the Institute for the Study of War and the Center for Information Resilience, among others, which shows, day by day, the proximity of Russian troops and equipment military personnel to each of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors. A map, Greenpeace points out, “provides a chilling interactive visualization of the potential of a nuclear catastrophe, at regular intervals, since the invasion began on February 24”.

Both the Yuzhnoukrainsk and Zaporizhzhia plants were at risk of a serious accident even before the war against Ukraine due to decades-old Soviet design and inadequate application of security measures. Now, “the risks of a serious accident in these nuclear power plants have increased exponentially as a result of the Kremlin war in Ukraine”, adds the association which, after the one focused on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, has carried out a new analysis of the nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Yuzhnoukrainsk (southern Ukraine), which generates on average 10% of Ukraine’s electricity.

“An attack and seizure of the reactors in Yuzhnoukrainsk (Southern Ukraine), as with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in early March, would give the Russian military control of southern Ukraine’s electricity supply and greater influence over the Ukrainian government. . In an attempt to seize the reactors, the Russian military exponentially increases the risks of a major accident: damage to the external power grid and loss of power at a site of a functioning nuclear reactor, whether following a direct attack or elsewhere in the region , has the potential to lead to a major release of radioactivity into the environment, ”says Shaun Burnie, co-author of the analysis and senior nuclear specialist at Greenpeace East Asia.

The risks of war are not inherent in the design of commercial nuclear power plants. “For decades, the IAEA and the national nuclear regulatory authorities have ignored the risks and possible consequences exposed here – continues Burnie – but today it is the Russian military, under Putin’s orders and supported by Rosatom, the immediate threat to these plants. and the only solution is the immediate end of this war. “