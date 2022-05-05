United24 was launched by the Ukrainian government to raise funds for the National Bank of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced this Thursday (May 5, 2022) the launch of the United24 — website launched by the Ukrainian government to collect donations.

Funds raised on the site go straight to the National Bank of Ukraine. The donations will be distributed for medical care for Ukrainians, defense and reconstruction of the country.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the reconstruction of Ukraine will have 2 approaches: regional and parametric. The regional approach consists of partner countries, nearby cities or corporations that will help to rebuild the country. The parametric approach, on the other hand, is a program of the National Council for National Reconstruction, which will define the financial reconstruction of Ukraine at various levels.

The donations will be passed on from the National Bank of Ukraine to the Ministries of Defence, Health and Infrastructure. The Bank will report on the receipt of charitable contributions every 24 hours and ministries will produce weekly reports that will be posted on the website once a week. The 1st report will be presented next Thursday (May 12, 2022) on the United24 website.

According to a report released by the World Bank in early April, the forecast is that the country’s economy will shrink by around 45% in 2022. Since the beginning of the conflict, on February 24, western countries have sent packages of financial and military aid to the parents.