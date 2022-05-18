Ukrainian war, Google closes its offices in Russia. This was reported by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, quoting the words of a spokesperson for the company. “The seizure of a Google Russia bank account made it impossible for our Russian office to function, including retaining employees and wages in Russia, paying suppliers and contractors, and fulfilling other financial obligations,” the spokesperson said. by Google.

At the same time, UNIAN reports, Google will continue to offer the opportunity to use the company’s free services for Russian users. These include Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, and Google Play.