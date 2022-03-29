Over the last few hours Volodymyr Zelensky spread a night video message through social media. In the’ad in question, the president of Ukraine reported Good news for the country at war. In addition, he also personally thanked the president Mario Draghi. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

After days in which theUkraine is going through hell, Volodymyr Zelensky said he finally got good news. The president of Ukraine released these statements through the dissemination of a night video message on social media:

Ukrainian people, today I have good news for you.

According to words of the leader, Irpin has been liberated and the Russians are moving away from Kiev:

The Ukrainian army is making up for lost ground. Irpin was released. And we also pushed the Russians away from Kiev.

There battle to reach the liberation it’s still long. Therefore:

The Russians still control the territories north of Kiev, the situation remains tense everywhere in the country, with 143 dead children, Mariupol blocked, and zero humanitarian corridors. And despite the great losses they have suffered, the Russians are still here.

The president of Ukraine said he spoke with the leader other countries such as the German Chancellor Scholz and the President Mario Draghi. To the latter goes a thanks:

they all agree to provide us with more weapons and to put in place tougher sanctions against Russia.

In the announcement, the man also spoke about the sanctions which should have more speed. For this reason, a group of experts will be responsible for analyzing the sanctions in Russia: