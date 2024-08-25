Home policy

Ukraine strikes back: Putin probably lost a jammer near Kursk, as a result of a glide bomb attack, possibly guided by an F-16.

Kursk – “The bold move changed the battlefield,” wrote Samya Kullab in mid-August. The reporter of the news agency Associated Press (AP) aimed at preventing the defenders from invading Vladimir Putin’s empire. Now the war in Ukraine is apparently gaining a new dynamic: Ukraine is currently attacking Russian territory with glide bombs of American origin – the attack may also be the first result of an F-16 fighter jet deployment. The government of US President Joe Biden is reacting with diplomatic restraint – but sees its actions vindicated.

Use of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine’s Kursk offensive? Glide bombs are said to have destroyed Russian units

Mykola Oleshuk reported that the attack with a salvo of GBU-39 bombs supplied by the United States resulted in Russian casualties and the destruction of equipment. Were F-16 fighter jets involved in the operation? The lieutenant general and commander of the Ukrainian Air Force thus confirmed the attack on the post of a Russian unit the size of a platoon – that is, up to 40 men. Electronic warfare capabilities, i.e. various equipment and weapons, were destroyed as a result; the fate of the alleged 40 soldiers is in doubt. Ukraine filmed the attack using a drone and published it on Telegram. However, what can be seen is mainly white clouds of smoke.

GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) The GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) is a 250-pound extended-range guided munition that can be used in all weather conditions, day or night. The SDB uses the Global Positioning System (GPS) to navigate to the target. In addition, its small size allows for a larger aircraft load to achieve multiple kills per sortie, automatically reducing the likelihood of collateral damage. It can destroy fixed and stationary high-priority targets of Air Force fighters and bombers in internal bays or on external hardpoints, and can reach standoff ranges of more than 75 kilometers. The system can be aimed and fired at one or more targets. The SDB’s target coordinates are loaded into the weapon by the crew on the ground or in the air before firing. Once fired, the weapon uses GPS to navigate itself to the desired point of impact. Source: United States Air Force

It is interesting that the US Air Force states that the F-15E Strike Eagle is the only regular platform for this weapon system – but the F-16 is also a future carrier. It may already be, and the Ukrainian F-16s from the West have made a first statement.

After delivery of F-16 fighter jets: Selenskyj receives new US weapons package from Biden

AP reported that US President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement on Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24 to “express America’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people,” as AP writes. In this context, Biden is said to have also announced a new military aid package for Ukraine following the delivery of F-16 fighter jets; this includes anti-aircraft missiles, anti-drone missiles, anti-tank missiles and mobile missile systems.

“It gives them a greater striking power that they haven’t had before, it adds to their arsenal of long-range firearms. It’s just an extra arrow in the quiver that allows them to do more.”

However, carte blanche is still missing in the Ukraine war and the Kursk offensive: “They are allowed to use US-supplied equipment to defend themselves against Russian aggression. And, as you know, the President has authorized them to use US munitions across that border to counter immediate threats,” said John Kirby, according to APrecently told the press in Washington. But the White House spokesman for national security made it clear that the Ukrainian offensive at Kursk would not result in any change in the general US restraint.

After delivery of the F-16 fighter jets: Will the use of the glide bomb in the Ukraine war cause concern?

The use of the GBU-39 could, however, make the world sit up and take notice, Politico in January also in connection with a possible delivery of F-16 fighter jets: “Ukraine will be the first country to use the bomb in combat, making it an important test case for other countries that have been stocking up on long-range munitions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022,” the magazine wrote.

The weapon was reportedly only delivered to Ukraine at the end of last year – a joint production of the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing and the Swedish weapons manufacturer Saab.

Ukraine War: First real test run for the small modern US glide bomb

According to the US Air Force, the weapon has been ready for the market since 2006; how Politico reported that it had not found any international buyers, although the Netherlands had expressed interest in the weapon in 2010. It is said to have already been used by the USA in the Iraq war – but the Ukraine war seemed to the USA to be a suitable opportunity to test the weapon system’s suitability for front-line use.

However, Ukraine does not have any F-15E in its air force. In this respect, the decision to supply this weapon could have been related to the planned and now completed delivery of the first F-16 aircraft. In any case, the plan was to initially use the western fighter jets primarily against ground targets – for example against the Russian Iskander missiles. An electronic warfare station may have seemed an equally worthwhile target in order to give the Ukrainian drones more freedom of movement.

MIG-29 or even an F-16 fighter jet? Glide bomb strike against Putin in the Kursk offensive

However, the magazine The Warzone In mid-July, the US-made GBU-39/B small-diameter bombs were released with a picture showing the US-made GBU-39/B small-diameter bombs under a Ukrainian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jet. Under the Soviet-made jet hangs a special pylon “with a possibly white antenna or sensor, possibly connected to an electronic countermeasures system, to suspend the SDB mounts for four bombs under the MiG-29’s wings,” according to The Warzone writes.

So was it a MiG or an F-16 fighter jet that could have been responsible for the alleged glide bomb strike against Putin’s troops in Kursk? Finally, the magazine also reports that the MIGs had to be extensively modified to carry the Western weapons: the pylons under the fighter jet wings have to be modified with an adapter to mount the Western missiles. This applies to all jets used by Ukraine and to all air-launched weapons from the West – these modifications continue in the cockpit, from where the missiles can be launched via installed iPads or tablets.

“Shock offensive”: Ukraine advances step by step towards Russia using glide bombs

This means that Ukraine can now achieve equality of arms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj has repeatedly warned of the inferiority of his air defenses against the Russian glide bomb terror: Due to its air superiority, Russia can destroy Ukrainian cities and defensive positions with glide bombs. According to him, the Russians are still actively using the destructive tactic on the front lines near Kharkiv and in the Donetsk region in the direction of Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk. However, Ukraine now claims to have made up ground again near Kharkiv, as Newsweek reported.

“Unfortunately, the free world lacks speed on these two issues,” Selenskyj said, according to German Press Agency regarding the quantity and speed of Western arms deliveries. The glide bombs can travel 50 to 70 kilometers, and the simple conversion of existing ammunition reduces costs. “The weapons played a key role in the fall of the city of Avdiivka, in which buildings and fortifications were demolished. Russia has already dropped 3,500 glide bombs this year, and this flood of explosives is likely to continue and even increase. It is a worrying development,” the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) wrote in early April.

AP describes the Ukrainian attack at Kursk as a “shock offensive”. The Ukrainian armed forces have received new impetus this month, after the delayed deliveries of American weapons were finally releasedbecause the USA had also recognized both the necessity and benefit of supplying weapons to Ukraine, as an anonymous US official told Politico said: “It gives them a greater striking power that they haven’t had before, it complements their arsenal of long-range firearms. It’s just an extra arrow in the quiver that allows them to do more.”