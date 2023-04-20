Strong flashes in the skies of Kiev would have been caused by NASA space satellite crashed to Earth. This is claimed by sources in the military administration of the Kiev region.

“Around 22:00 on April 19, a bright flare of an aerial object was observed in the sky over Kiev. According to preliminary information, this phenomenon was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth,” he said. administration. “To avoid casualties from falling debris, an air raid alert has been declared. The air defense system did not work,” added the head of the administration, Serhiі Popko.