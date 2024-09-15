The two officials said that the Ukrainians initially wanted to use long-range American ATACMS missiles to strike Russian air bases.

However, the Pentagon explained that 90% of Russian aircraft that launch glide bombs, which pose a major threat to Ukraine, are based at airfields at least 300 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled territory, putting them outside the range of ATACMS missiles.

The officials say Ukraine now wants to use these missiles to strike Russian military command centers, fuel and weapons depots, and troop concentrations.

In addition to the US-supplied ATACMS missiles, Kiev also wants to use British Storm Shadow missiles and French SCALP missiles, which are roughly equivalent to Storm Shadow missiles, to strike Russia from afar.

A French diplomatic source said that Paris does not need Washington’s approval for Ukraine to use French missiles, according to the Pravda agency. He indicated that the United Kingdom may seek US approval before lifting restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow missiles.

Reuters said that the United States and the United Kingdom are discussing the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia, but some American officials doubt that this will have a significant impact on the conflict.

U.S. officials have noted that Ukraine already has the ability to strike targets inside Russia using drones, and that long-range U.S. ATACMS missiles could bolster that capability, but they are too expensive and limited in number to change the military dynamic.

They also added that the Kremlin had removed the most immediate threat, Russian aircraft carrying glide bombs, from the range of U.S. missiles.

Long-Range Weapons Ukraine Wants to Use Against Russia

Ukraine has for months been asking for long-range Western weapons to strike deeper inside Russia, which it sees as necessary to target military sites that house Russian warplanes and launch missiles at Ukrainian cities.

Those demands were a major focus of discussion Friday when President Biden met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer aims to persuade the United States to give Ukraine more room to use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

While no policy changes were announced after the meeting, both sides affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. But President Biden has previously been reluctant to authorize deep strikes for fear of escalation with Russia. In May, Biden authorized Ukraine to use a range of U.S. weapons to strike Russian military bases across the border.

Now, Ukraine is demanding longer-range weapons, as well as permission to use the weapons it already has to strike targets deeper inside Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that allowing this would put his country at “war” with NATO.

Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles

Britain and France have sent air-launched cruise missiles to Ukraine, which have been used to hit targets in Crimea and the Black Sea. Known as Storm Shadow in Britain and Scalp in France, the missiles have a range of about 250 kilometres.

ATACMS missiles

ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) missiles are long-range American missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers. The United States supplied these missiles to Ukraine last year, but did not allow them to be used to strike targets inside Russia.

JASSMs missiles

JASSMs (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles) are air-launched cruise missiles with a range of about 370 kilometers. They have not yet been delivered to Ukraine, but U.S. officials are considering sending them.