From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Bone of contention Storm Shadow: Ukraine continues to push for the use of the British cruise missile against targets in Russia – the USA and Great Britain continue to hesitate – it will be interesting to see how long they can withstand the pressure of the combat situation. © IMAGO/ABACA

The British Conservatives are putting pressure on the country, and Ukraine is allowing targets to be negotiated. The discussion about attacks deep into Russia continues.

Kiev – “Vladimir Putin is not a ten-foot-tall person. We have seen that time and again in recent years. He is very vulnerable and, frankly, in a position of considerable weakness,” says Jason Crow. The news agency Reuters quotes the Democratic US representative because he, Reuters According to the report, the danger of a Russian attack on NATO is being played down. For days now, a new escalation stage of the war in Ukraine has been within reach: the question of whether Ukraine may attack Russian territory with Western weapons. A yes seems to be in the air, but Ukraine is now said to have other targets in mind than the original ones.

At the beginning of September, the contact group for the defense of Ukraine against Russia’s war of aggression met again in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate – at the air force base there. Reuters reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called on the United States and its allies to “ignore Russia’s red lines and authorize long-range strikes on Russia as a means of exerting pressure on Moscow.”

“Dramatic escalation”: Russian offensives make the US ponder

However, the two main contacts still seem to be hesitant about their course. The magazine Forbes reported that Russia has just received 200 Fateh-360 ballistic missiles from Iran. This would mean an escalation of the war in Ukraine – “and could backfire for Russia,” as Forbes writes. According to the magazine, Antony Blinken admitted that the arrival of these Fateh-360 missiles at least warranted another discussion about the restrictions. According to the news channel NBC In any case, the US Secretary of State spoke about the delivery of Iranian missiles to the Russian invasion troops as a “dramatic escalation”.

“The F-16’s data bus also means that missiles such as Storm Shadow, SCALP-EG and possibly Taurus could find their way into the F-16, although they would push the limits of what the F-16 can carry in terms of weight and size of the weapon stations”

However, Ukraine apparently sees itself forced to adapt its original plans against Vladimir Putin to the concerns of its NATO partners. The use of ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) missiles from the USA, Storm Shadow cruise missiles from Great Britain and SCALP cruise missiles from France is under discussion. All three countries have begun to soften their original opposition and to bow to the drastically worsening combat situation in Ukraine.

Originally, however, Ukraine wanted to neutralize Russian air bases in the Russian heartland in order to prevent glide bomb attacks on Ukrainian cities. According to Reuters However, the Pentagon corrected this claim by stating that only ten percent of all possible airfields should be accessible to ATACMS missiles, i.e. outside a radius of 300 kilometers. According to official information, Ukraine now wants to use the missiles to attack Russian military command and control centers, fuel and weapons depots, and troop concentrations, the news agency reports.

Time is running out: “Go” for counter-offensive against Russia before US presidential election likely

After a recent bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the decision remains open, as the magazine Politico writes. A next attempt will be made at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 22 and 23 September in New York, said Starmer: “We will of course take up the issue again in a few days with a larger group of people in the UN General Assembly,” as he Politico quoted.

Joe Biden and especially Keir Starmer see themselves caught in a tight spot: On the one hand, both fear the US presidential election in November. A victory by Republican Donald Trump could end US support altogether; in addition, there is now considerable pressure from the right in Great Britain. Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and five former defence ministers are calling on the Labour Prime Minister to allow Ukraine to fire British missiles at Russia, as the British Independent reported.

Conservative counter-offensive: British Tories criticise Prime Minister Starmer’s hesitation

According to the report, Grant Shapps, Ben Wallace, Gavin Williamson, Penny Mordaunt and Liam Fox are said to have said that Ukraine should be allowed to deploy Storm Shadow missiles in Russia. At the same time, the paper reports that Starmer’s own foreign minister is playing down the importance of the missile deployment. David Lammy is said to have said in a statement to the British BBC stressed that Great Britain was already supporting the invaded country by training troops.

Lammy said that no weapon alone can win a war. However, experts take a more differentiated view. Joe Biden should allow Ukraine “to attack all military targets in Russia’s operational and deepest rear areas with weapons supplied by the United States.” The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) shows clear stance on what Newsweek reported in June. The think tank had just published a map full of markings showing which areas under Vladimir Putin’s illegal occupation were within range of American long-range missiles.

Russia in the crosshairs: Think tank claims to have located more than 200 targets for long-range weapons

The ISW analysts explicitly called for the use of ATACMS. The ISW analyses have marked well over 50 military targets on the map as within range and apparently also valuable for shooting down, as well as more than a dozen military airfields in Russia. As the BBC reported that the ISW has also identified around 200 bases within range of the Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

According to the magazine The War Zone The F-16s already delivered to Ukraine could carry these weapons – this would require their software to be adapted to the new weapons – the data bus – so that the jet could communicate with the weapons and exploit their full capabilities: “The F-16’s data bus also means that missiles such as Storm Shadow, SCALP-EG and possibly Taurus could find their way into the F-16, although they would reach the limits of what the F-16 can carry in terms of weight and size of the weapon stations,” the magazine speculates.

Putin’s nightmare: US President Biden has long since expanded Ukraine’s options

Storm Shadow is reportedly already being used by Ukraine in an improvised integration on board the Su-24 Fencer – in Crimea this weapon was successfully used against Russian command centers and quay facilities and ships. In principle, the US government had only permitted attacks on military targets: According to theWashington Post US President Joe Biden authorized Ukrainian commanders to “‘strike back against Russian forces attacking them or preparing to attack’ in and around Kharkiv, near the border in northeastern Ukraine,” as the post writes.

This would mean that Ukraine would be allowed to shoot back if it were attacked or intended to eliminate military installations just across the border, the Kyiv-PostThe Russian dictator had long since made his threat against attacks with high-value weapons on Russian territory more concrete via various media.

Putin remains confident: The West does not expect a nuclear strike

Already in June Reuters Putin’s statements were echoed to the extent that he could supply weapons to US opponents, such as the Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, which are in conflict with US troops. Reuters but asked in vain who Putin wanted to actively support in order to deter Great Britain or France from releasing their long-range weapons.

Another more concrete threat from Putin was Reuters also published in June: Putin wants to bring conventional missiles closer to Western countries – “within striking distance of the USA and its European allies”. However, Putin has also avoided making any concrete statements on this. As a further escalation, the Hamburg security politician Ulrich Kühn from the University of Hamburg is said to believe it is possible that Putin is testing a nuclear weapon in order to intimidate the West.

Opposite Reuters But Putin remained vague in June: “When asked about the danger of nuclear war, Putin said that Russia’s nuclear doctrine allows the use of such weapons. ‘For some reason, the West believes that Russia will never use them.'” (KaHin)