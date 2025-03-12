The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the advance of Russia in Kursk. The Kremlin forces had the support of 12,000 North Korean troops to try to evict the Ukrainian detachment that has controlled part of the territory of this province … Since August 2024. Russia have been destined for their best soldiers and drone operators to force Ukrainian withdrawal in the midst of peace conversations.

The commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, OLEKSANDER SIRSKIhe said last Monday that there was no risk of fence for the Ukrainian contingent deployed in this Russian region. SIRSKI ordered to strengthen troops in Sumi, a Ukrainian region that borders Kursk, with additional drones and electronic warfare units.

The War Study Institute, an institution that analyzes the course of military operations, has indicated that Moscow troops have entered the city of Sudzha, under kyiv’s men. Deepstate, a monitoring group associated with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine points out that Moscow’s forces ventured into the eastern part of the city and are entrenched. The speed of Moscow’s advances seems to indicate that Ukrainian withdrawal is already underway.

At the same time, Ukraine is expectant about Russia’s decision on the high reached in Saudi Arabia. In addition, kyiv has confirmed that next week another meeting will be held with the US to discuss the technical details of the 30 -day truce.

The expected meeting between the representatives of kyiv and Washington ended with an agreement after more than eight hours of conversation. The commitment was achieved in the final stage of the long meeting: “It is in these last hours, when fatigue is already felt, sudden Georgy Tykhyiin your Facebook account.

The Ukrainian delegation has managed to lower the tension with the Trump administration and the return of the military supply and the exchange of intelligence. Demonstrating, in addition, its commitment to the end of the war, an issue that the White House tenant had put doubts in recent weeks. But there are still many doubts to clear.

Ukraine Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybihapart of the Ukrainian delegation in Yeda, clarified that the objective is a fair and lasting peace: «We do not need a situation of simple absence of war; We do not need Minsk-3 or Yalta-2 «. The Foreign headline pointed out that they are waiting for Russia’s decision. The Ukrainian delegation also expressed in the final statement the need to include European partners in peace negotiations.

Ukrainians distrust Russia

From Ukraine, several readings of what happened in Yeda are made and the distrust of Kremlin and the United States position prevails. «We are moderately optimistic. Ukraine has never been a problem and we have always wanted peace. We have seen how the United States presses Ukraine; Now we will see how he behaves with Russia, ”he said on his social networks Kira RudikLeader of the opposition party sweets.

The member of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andrii Kalenkohe points out that “the entire narrative of Russian propaganda to the West is now built around the thesis” Ukraine does not want peace. ” However, the deal with Washington will demonstrate that “if they win time or do not accept the fire, it will finally become an axiom for all that Russia was, is and remains the main criminal,” Kovalenko added.

The history of more than twenty high the broken fire in Ukraine since 2014 weighs and reduces expectations. A military deployed on the Eastern Front explained to ABC that this agreement can be “a trap.” And he adds: «I think we are all ready for 30 days of peace, but do I believe it? No. I have seen all the other cessations of fire and Russia has only blamed us by saying that it was a false flag operation and that they have continued to kill us. I have no hope that this will happen ».

The civil part of society has similar sensations. «Unfortunately, I don’t think Russia accepts. Maybe it’s because I often believed and now I lost my faith. For me it is a difficult moral and psychological issue. I want to believe that in my country there will be peace and order. But it seems that an agreement will not be reached, ”he counts for this newspaper Anna Kabiuka businesswoman from Odesa.

The political scientist Vadym Denyenko He writes in an analysis in the ‘express’ environment that Russia’s plans to eliminate Ukrainian participation in this first stage have already failed, although a path to the unknown is opened. “Are Trump ready, if the Russians refuse to negotiate, drastically increase bets in the oil issue and start blocking Russian oil exports?” Asks the analyst.