Giuliano Ferrara goes back to writing on the sheet. From tomorrow the journalist’s signature returns, who was absent from the newspaper for a couple of weeks after the heart attack that hit him at the end of January.

“What is considered imminent is also at the same time and at the same title unimaginable – writes Ferrara in the piece dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis -, the passage from the encirclement and the naval blockade to the invasion of air and land is a leap in the empty for those who threaten it and for those who would suffer it. But the strategic vacuum of the West and Europe is so great, conspicuous, visible, so great is the historical difficulty of liberal democracies to impose themselves on illiberal powers, so demanding is Russian and post-Soviet history, that we rightly fear and evoke key words like Munich or Gdansk in a dance on the abyss of war in Europe, a hot war, then again a cold war, and beyond towards the Eurasian space of neo-imperialism. the second time is always a farce “, observes the founder and former editor of the ‘Foglio’ in the article that will be on newsstands in tomorrow’s newspaper.