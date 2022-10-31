Ukraine, Giorgia Meloni remains faithful to international commitments

Giorgia Meloni holds the point on Ukraine, despite the pressures of Forza Italia, which is aiming for a change of strategy. They continue to discuss the words of Silvio Berlusconi on the need to send money to Ukraine for reconstruction, instead of weapons with which to prolong the conflict.

A position in line with what was anticipated by Antonio Tajani last August, right at the square of affaritaliani.it: “We have no more weapons to send, the US and the United Kingdom will have to do it, we cannot take them away from our armed forces”.

The point of view of Forza Italia, however, does not match that of the Brothers of Italy, whose leader Giorgia Meloni guaranteed continuity with the Euro-Atlanticist line of support for Zelensky, including by sending weapons. Her government will remain faithful to this commitment, as the Premier explained in the morning briefing meeting with her closest collaborators, commenting on Berlusconi’s words: “We must remain within the scope of the decisions we make with our international allies.”

No change of course on the issue of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, therefore, unless the decision is widely shared. But, at the moment, signals of this kind are not arriving either from Washington or from Brussels. It will not be Rome to hold back.

