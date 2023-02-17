That’s also a way to use confiscated cars from drunk drivers: help the Ukrainian army with it!

We don’t talk about Latvia that often on Autoblog. The country’s contribution to the automotive world is not that great, except Dartz there is never much to report about it. Nevertheless, today we will talk about the Eastern European country, because a special proposal has been made there (and approved!) to help Ukraine.

Latvia will help Ukraine

Normally, support to Ukraine mainly concerns armaments and other army supplies that they can use there. Latvia is already doing this by supplying ‘ordinary’ cars to the Ukrainians. These are converted into armored vehicles and/or vehicles that the army can use. Anyway, you have to deliver good stuff: you can’t go to Sloopauto BV and give fifth-hand Passats with engine damage to the Ukrainians. The cars that were found are running out. So a playful plan came into action which now has a good chance of being converted into a law.

Repossessed cars from drunks

Latvia wants to support Ukraine with cars confiscated from people who drove around drunk. In Latvia they can confiscate your car if you blow more than 1.5 promille during a check. Normally, the cars are then auctioned, a bit like our Domeinen Roerende Zaken. Thanks to the proposed law, all cars will be offered to Ukraine free of charge prior to these auctions. They can then donate it to the military.

Bill

It is currently still a proposal in Latvia to help Ukraine with the confiscated cars, but the law seems to be close to implementation because people in the Baltic country were quite positive about it. So be careful if you drive in Latvia with a drink: before you know it you will have lost your car to Ukraine. (through Insider)

This article Ukraine gets confiscated cars from drunks appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Ukraine #confiscated #cars #drunks