Devised last month in the Latvian parliament and now it has already happened. The first shipment of seized cars has been sent to Ukraine.

We don’t talk about Latvia that often on Autoblog. The contribution of the country to the car world is not that great. Still, interesting things are happening in the Baltic state of Latvia. Last month, a special proposal was adopted in parliament regarding alcoholics.

Latvia helps Ukraine

Normally, support to Ukraine mainly concerns armaments and other army supplies that they can use there. Latvia is already doing this by supplying ‘ordinary’ cars to the Ukrainians. These are converted into armored vehicles and/or vehicles that the army can use.

Anyway, you have to deliver good stuff: you can’t go to Sloopauto BV and give fifth-hand Passats with engine damage to the Ukrainians. The cars that were found are running out. So why not send confiscated cars to Ukraine? Not only for the army, but also for hospitals, for example.

Repossessed cars from drunks

The country has a major problem with alcohol consumption in traffic. That is why Latvia already passed a law last year that makes it possible to seize and sell the car of drivers with a drink, more than 1.5 promille.

Normally, the cars are then auctioned, a bit like our Domeinen Roerende Zaken. From the amended law they can go to Ukraine in no time. For auction they can be offered for free to the country at war.

Bulging depots

The amendment to the law was quite successful. The depots were overflowing after a few weeks and so the first load of confiscated cars could be transferred to Twitter Convoy. An NGO that donates vehicles to Ukraine. The first shipment is now on its way to Kyiv reports the BBC.

It’s a bit disturbing that after a change in the law in just a few weeks, the depots are already overflowing… That gives you something to think about. In any case, motorists can no longer buy back their own car from Domeinen in Latvia.

