The President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of France. Emmanuel Macron, in a virtual meeting in 2020| Photo: EFE

Ukraine has received $1.5 billion in weapons and military equipment in recent months to strengthen its army amid tensions on the border with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Monday.

“We continue to build an international coalition in support of Ukraine. Thanks to this work, Ukraine today receives more political, economic and security support,” the minister told a news conference.

Kuleba said he planned to discuss the issue of arms supplies today with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He said he would speak to Baerbock about Germany’s opposition to allowing non-NATO countries or German weapons organizations to send such equipment to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have warned that such a refusal could damage bilateral relations with Germany, which sees such a stance as counterproductive from the point of view of military tension on the Russian border.

Berlin claims that weapons cannot resolve a conflict, although it has expressed its willingness to block Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the event of aggression by that country.

The United States and the United Kingdom were the most active in sending weapons to the Ukrainian Army, as were Canada, Poland and the Baltic countries, which received approval from Washington.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Berlin had promised 5,000 helmets, as well as field hospitals, but blocked Estonia’s shipment of East German weapons.

“Useful and collective answer”

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a collective response to avert war in Europe, amid tensions on the former Soviet republic’s border with Ukraine.

At the beginning of the meeting between the two heads of government, held in the Kremlin, Macron expressed confidence in “finding a useful and collective response for Russia and for the whole of Europe, which will make it possible to avoid a war and forge stability and trust for all”. .

“I believe that today’s conversation can indicate the path we must take, that of de-escalation”, indicated the French president.

Macron said he was aware of the “political-military” landscape in Europe and called for the responsibility of everyone involved in the current crisis.

“The critical situation in Europe currently worries us. Therefore, it is necessary that we all behave responsibly”, pointed out the head of government.

Putin, in turn, highlighted the efforts of the French government to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and to reach a security agreement for the region.

The two presidents held a press conference at the end of their dialogue. After leaving Moscow, Macron leaves for Kiev, where he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the morning, the Kremlin had admitted that the situation was too complex to expect “major breakthroughs” at today’s meeting between Putin and the French president.