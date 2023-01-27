“We support Ukraine, but we are not at war.” Thus the deputy spokeswoman for the German government Christiane Hoffmann replies to Moscow’s criticism of the words of the Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, who, in the midst of internal tensions within NATO over the tank affair, had said: “We are fighting a war with Russia, not among us”.

“NATO and Germany are not belligerent parties in this war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine”, added the spokeswoman, underlining that, from the point of view of international law, Germany is not a party to the conflict.

The statements come after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked the German ambassador to Russia to clarify Berlin’s position on the conflict in Ukraine, underlining the “contradiction” between the Foreign Minister’s words and the official position of Berlin.

On Wednesday evening, Chancellor Olaf Scholz answered a question on public broadcaster Zdf about the delivery of carts and involvement in the conflict. “No, absolutely not,” he said. “There must be no war between Russia and NATO.”