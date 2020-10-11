The German national team finally managed to win again in Ukraine. However, there is no such thing as a big break in the air against the weakened enemy. The conclusion is correspondingly sober.

D.he national coach can take a deep breath. After turbulent days, the team finally achieved their first victory in the Nations League. Germany won 2-1 in Ukraine (1-0). It was a show of strength in which the national team could not really convince again. For Joachim Löw, it was the result that counted on this day, a victory was urgently needed.

The national coach had a difficult week behind him. In the 3-3 test against Turkey on Wednesday, he was not only accused of conceding a late goal, he was also attacked because of his nominations. Löw had waived players from FC Bayern and RB Leipzig in order to grant them protection. This may be understandable given the exhausting season and the increasing power of the clubs, but it still drew the anger of the grandees.

Lothar Matthäus railed: “Nobody turns on the television for Germany.” On Saturday, Berti Vogts followed, one of Löw’s predecessors as national coach. “As a football fan, I would feel confused looking at the Turkey game. Such a game used to be something very special for everyone involved, ”he said at“ t-online ”and asked:“ Where were the stars? ”

Then they stood on the square in Kiev. Löw offered five Bavarians with Manuel Neuer, Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry and had one point left for Matthäus shortly before kick-off. “Lothar is in Tuscany at the moment and is celebrating his 30th anniversary with the 90s world champions,” said Löw with a slight grin: “That’s good for me, he can’t express his criticism right away.”

There would have been reasons for complaining this time too. Germany struggled against the hosts, who were severely weakened by injuries and corona infections. Little creativity and slight ball losses shaped the game before two defenders of all things livened up the offensive. Moved up because of a set piece, Antonio Rüdiger got the ball. Dynamically he dodged to the outside and gave a sharp shot in the middle, where Matthias Ginter scored his second international goal with a low shot (20th).

The 17,500 spectators who were allowed into the stadium in the corona risk area have now become calmer. Also because the Germans gave their game a little more structure and came to terms. Kimmich failed with a nice long shot (31st) and Gnabry with a header (35th). Goalkeeper Heorhiy fended off both attempts worth seeing.

“That rarely happens in the national team”

Immediately after the change, the class difference became clear for a short time. Ukraine, lost 7-1 in France on Wednesday, gave Germany the second goal. Heorhiy slipped the ball out of his hands after a cross, Goretzka held out his head and hit (48th). Julian Draxler should have scored the 3-0 immediately afterwards, but finished too unplaced. And so it was shaking again because Süle Yaremchuk fouled, there was a penalty and Malinovskyi converted it (77th). But this time the DFB team was hardly in danger and brought home the narrow victory. However, this evening was not a real liberation.

That’s how goal scorer Ginter saw it. When asked how he found the game, the professional from Borussia Mönchengladbach said: “It works.” His analysis: “We had a lot of simple ball losses and simple mistakes, especially in the first half. That rarely happens in the German national team. ”His coach Löw looked relieved and tried to emphasize the positive:“ It was again the case that in some phases we gave the balls too easily. It was important that we were very stable defensively. “

Then the German team disappeared into the night and headed straight back to Germany. Actually, the players should spend the night in Kiev again and only fly home on Sunday. In order not to have to stay in the corona hotspot longer than necessary, the plan was quickly rescheduled. The charter plane was supposed to take off from Kiev airport at 2:00 a.m. The next game in the Nations League is already on Tuesday. In Cologne it is against Switzerland, which lost 1-0 in Spain on Saturday.