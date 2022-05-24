Germany, which has already granted more than 600 entry visas for specialized Russian citizens since the start of the war against Ukraine on 24 February, introduces a simplified procedure for issuing residence permits for this category of people. , Russians with specific skills, especially in the IT sector, with decisions that will be taken on a case-by-case basis, announced the Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, with the director of the internal intelligence agency, Thomas Haldenwang.

However, this procedure does not extend to the approximately 70 Russian independent media journalists, mainly the Dozhd television channel and the Meduza online news site, who are instead included in a list of persons receiving special humanitarian visas, but with fewer guarantees, defined by the Ministry of Culture. “Russian journalists prosecuted in Russia will be offered protection in Germany. We want to facilitate entry and speed up the processes”, commented the Interior Ministry, quoted by the Guardian.

The new procedure called “global approval for access to the labor market” is reserved for employees of German companies who have an income of at least 43,992 euros per year and will be valid until next September 30th. 235,000 Russians already live in Germany, more than in any other country in the European Union. (continues)

Last week, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution issued a special warning denouncing that Russians who want to settle in Germany, and those who already work in Germany, are more at risk of blackmail, or otherwise of pressure. , by the authorities of their country interested in collecting information, in the context of a country, Russia, increasingly cut off from the global knowledge and technology networks.

Their recruitment can take place on the occasion of mandatory appointments at diplomatic offices. “They can also try to exert pressure by taking it out on relatives or acquaintances left behind in Russia. In general, the Russian intelligence services do not shy away from methods such as threats and blackmail”, it was denounced. The government has therefore provided for standard security checks as part of the new procedure for issuing visas.