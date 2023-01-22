Germany will not object to the possible shipment of Leopard 2 tanks from Poland to Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French broadcaster LCI. Germany, the manufacturer of the tanks, must authorize the transfer of the vehicles from the purchasing country – in this specific case Poland – to Ukraine, which has been engaged in the war against Russia for almost a year.

“The question was not asked of us. If we were asked, we would not get in the way”, the words of the minister. So Germany wouldn’t oppose sending the tanks? “You got it right”, explained Baerbock. “We have rules, relating to the so-called end-use controls. Weapons intended for combat can only be produced, transported and marketed with the authorization of the federal government”, explains the minister. The final decision rests with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The theme was at the center of the recent Ramstein summit, where the defense ministers of the countries that support Kiev met.